City of Tybee Island provides masks for local businesses

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Since masks can’t be mandated, the City of Tybee has come up with a way to still encourage people to wear them in their local shops and restaurants.
“We didn’t say you have to wear a mask,” said Mayor Shirley sessions. “But we said ‘please wear a face mask while you’re on Tybee'.”
Since Governor Kemp’s executive order banning cities and counties from mandating masks, the City of Tybee still wants to encourage people to stay safe.
“We bought a large supply of masks and let the business owners know if they could use them for their staff or for their customers we would make them available,” Sessions said.
The city was initially supplying masks to the residents and visitors. Mayor Sessions says most people come to Tybee for the beach, in which case they don’t need to wear a mask. Targeting businesses is what she says would make a bigger impact.
“This is a positive action that we can take instead of being reactive,” Sessions said.
Many businesses on the island do require people to wear a mask. Seaside Sisters is one of them.
“We have to stay in business,” said Susan Kelleher, owner of Seaside Sisters. “We have to make some money, so we’re just trying to do it as safely as we can.”
Businesses who would like a supply of masks can call the city and the masks can be delivered or picked up.
“They dropped off a big thing,” said Kelleher. “Even though I have them, they still dropped some by and I’m happy to give those out.”
Kelleher says having the city’s help saves businesses a lot of money. She says she’s seen most people wearing masks recently and she stands by the safety of her customers and staff.
“If you don’t want to do it then you’re welcome not to come in,” Kelleher said.
“It makes me feel really proud of our business owners and our restaurants and our shops to recognize that they care about their staff, they care about their customers and they care about the community,” Sessions said.
Mayor Sessions says the city plans to keep supplying masks as the need is there.
“I just want everybody to be on the same page and let’s get this over with as quickly as we can,” Kelleher says.
