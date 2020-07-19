DHEC: 2,335 new cases of COVID-19, 19 new deaths reported in SC

“DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15, and DHEC is monitoring hospitals as they actively make the transition in their reporting. Our daily reporting on hospital bed occupancy may vary from how it has been reported as hospitals work to become compliant with the Public Health Order and implement the TeleTracking system. Hospital bed occupancy, ICU occupancy, ventilator usage and other key information continue to be monitored by DHEC during this transition.”