Duck Boat Tragedy: Sunday marks two years since Duck Boat capsized, 17 killed on Table Rock Lake

Branson, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marks two years since a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake capsized during a storm, sinking and killing 17 people on board.
On July 19, 2018, a duck boat, known as Stretch Duck 7, capsized and sank in stormy weather near Branson, Missouri with 31 people on board.
Sixteen passengers, including nine from the same family, and one crew member driving the boat drowned that night, which became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history in decades.
In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength. The duck boat sank under high waves and winds around the area reached up to 70 miles per hour that day.
Investigators say Ride the Ducks had plenty of warning about the severe weather, but the boat still launched more than 20 minutes after a thunderstorm warning was issued for Table Rock Lake.
Duck boats, like the one that capsized near Branson, were originally designed for the military in the World War II era, specifically to transport troops and supplies in World War II. They were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles for tours that begin on land before going into water.
In November 2019, the National Transportation Safety Board released a “Safety Recommendation Report” on the accident. The report mentions that the Coast Guard had repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented the tragedy.
The report isn’t much different from one issued in 1999, after a similar accident involving an amphibious vehicle in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Thirteen people were killed in that accident.
According to the report, the NTSB says it has repeatedly urged the Coast Guard to require safety measures that help amphibious vehicles better remain afloat when flooded and remove impediments to escape, such as canopies. The safety report also found that a fixed canopy and closed side curtain impeded passenger escape, likely causing more deaths.
“Lives could have been saved, and the Stretch Duck 7 accident could have been prevented had previously issued safety recommendations been implemented,” NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt said in a statement in November.
The NTSB says recommended changes to 30 duck boat operators several years ago, but just one made the recommended improvements.
In November, the U.S. Coast Guard said, a new review of amphibious vessel canopies is planned based on “the NTSB’s reissuance” of recommendations.
A lieutenant says the Coast Guard issued guidance in 2000, after an NTSB recommendation, urging inspectors and vessel owners to evaluate canopy design and installation and to “evaluate the design and installation of seats, deck rails, windshields, and windows as a system to ensure the overall arrangement did not restrict the ability of passengers to escape.”
Robert Mongeluzzi, an attorney for survivor Tia Coleman, said he hopes the recommendations handed down by the NTSB will finally be adopted by the Coast Guard.
“It is rare for one federal agency to really go after another. I was struck by how strongly the NTSB indicated that the Coast Guard just had not done the job they were supposed to do which is protecting passengers and making safety first,” said Mongeluzzi.
Mongeluzzi says he and Coleman planned to meet with Coast Guard officials in the near future to lobby for stricter laws and regulations.
“It was a very frustrating and emotional day for Tia Coleman,” said Mongeluzzi. “Her family would be alive if the duck boat industry had done their job and if the Coast Guard had done their job. Both of them have the blood of 17 victims here and two in Philadelphia on their hands.”
For emergency responders, the scene that unfolded two years ago remains vivid in their minds.
“Huge waves coming in and hitting that rock face and just going up that rock face. I’m just like ‘Wow.’ I’m like ‘I can see why a Duck boat sank,’” Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Mike Moore recalled.
“It was chaos,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said. “One of the hardest things in the first 20 minutes there was trying to grasp ‘Where’s all 30 of our people that was on this duck?’ It took a while to understand that they’d drown.”
Fire crews, police officers, paramedics, and state troopers flooded to the docking area of the Showboat Branson Belle, where the Ride the Ducks boat was supposed to get back on land, nearly 150 feet from where it capsized.
Ripley Entertainment, Inc., the company that operated duck boat rides in Branson, has settled 30 of 31 lawsuits filed on behalf of victims of the accident.
A federal grand jury has indicted the boat’s captain, Kenneth Scott McKee, along with Ride the Ducks Branson General Manager Curtis Lanham and the company’s operations supervisor, Charles Baltzell. McKee faces 17 counts of misconduct and negligence, one for each person who died. His attorneys have filed motions to dismiss the case against him.
The Duck Boats have not operated in Branson since the tragedy two years ago.