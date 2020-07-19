Hinesville PD investigating an excessive force complaint

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is investigating an excessive force complaint resulting from a traffic stop.
The complaint was received from a traffic stop that occurred on July 16 from a family member, who was not on scene at the time of the incident, that expressed concerns over the suspect’s treatment.
Police say a driver was traveling westbound on W. Hendry Street when an officer observed the vehicle tag was improperly displayed. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle came to stop, that’s when police say that both the left rear and right rear passengers exited the car and fled the scene on foot. The first suspect was located and arrested without incident within a few minutes of the stop and was identified as Darius Drew-White.
The second suspect continued to flee and was observed by officers running into a nearby restaurant via the back door. Police say when they located and attempted to place the suspect in handcuffs, a scuffle ensued and the suspect hit his head on the wall of the restroom, appearing to knock himself unconscious. The suspect was identified as Taizhun Ezekiel Nephew and was transported from the scene to Liberty Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was later cleared and transported to the Liberty County Jail.
On July 17, Nephew was taken for a first appearance hearing where he was denied bond due to his extensive criminal history. He is currently charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a first offender and criminal attempt to possess marijuana. His charges will be presented to a grand jury.
A family member also voiced concerns over the arrest and level of force used to subdue Nephew on July 17. An internal investigation has started to determine the facts of the case and to determine if the level of force used was appropriate for the situation. Police said Nephew has been interviewed several times since the incident, including a face-to-face meeting on the morning of July 18 and he is alert and has only minor complaints of soreness.
Stay with WTOC as we continue to follow this developing story.
