Hinesville PD investigating an excessive force complaint

The second suspect continued to flee and was observed by officers running into a nearby restaurant via the back door. Police say when they located and attempted to place the suspect in handcuffs, a scuffle ensued and the suspect hit his head on the wall of the restroom, appearing to knock himself unconscious. The suspect was identified as Taizhun Ezekiel Nephew and was transported from the scene to Liberty Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was later cleared and transported to the Liberty County Jail.