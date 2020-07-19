Hot start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is stifling and mostly dry this afternoon across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Temperatures have peaked in the mid 90s, but many communities are feeling like 100 to 105 degrees. There are only a couple small showers that have developed along the sea breeze, but most of us will miss out on the rain again this evening.
Tybee Tides: 8.7' 7:55PM I 0.8' 2:47AM I 7.0' 8:20AM
Viewing conditions should be good to see comet NEOWISE Sunday evening. Look near to the Northwest after sunset. Many folks have been able to see if around 9:30 PM. You’ll have the best chance to see it if you are away from city lights and have a camera or binoculars to look through!
Roadways will be dry during the Monday morning commute with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 70s. We'll remain mostly dry with highs in the mid 90s, feeling above 100 degrees during the afternoon. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two along the sea breeze, but it is slim pickings for rain chances.
This pattern holds tough this week with afternoon highs in the mid 90s along with isolated rain chances mainly along the sea breeze.
Tropics:
There is a tropical wave over the southeastern Bahamas with a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. This system is disorganized, but will move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. We are not expecting any impacts here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.