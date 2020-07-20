Bryan Co. NAACP remembers Rep. John Lewis

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Atlantans are remembering Rep. John Lewis with words like “irreplaceable” and “energetic,” feelings echoed by the Bryan County branch of the NAACP.
With hearts still heavy over the death of civil rights leader, icon and congressman John Lewis, Bryan County NAACP president Johnnie Quiller says though he may be physically gone, his legacy will forever live on.
Born and raised in Alabama herself, Quiller says it's hard not to imagine Lewis when anyone talks about the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma.
She says not only will she forever remember Lewis' leadership, but also his bravery and will to promote change and equality for all.
"He's gotten several honors from the NAACP throughout the years. Just being one of the, I think he's considered, one of the big six of the civil rights movement and so well deserving of those awards. The NAACP is proud to call him one of ours and so we're going to miss him tremendously."
In addition to promoting change locally, Quiller says the NAACP and Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter, recently approved and finalized a cultural and diversity committee task force.
The task force will review any racial disparities that may exist in Richmond Hill and the entire Bryan County.
Their next town hall will be held September 19 where they will discuss the future of the task force.
