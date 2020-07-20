Chatham County Aquatic Center set to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham County Aquatic Center will reopen on Tuesday after being closed for four months.
During that closure, the staff was able to get several renovations done. That Includes painting, some changes to the pools, new lighting, bathroom renovations, and more.
The facilities manager says the staff is training and cleaning to get everything ready. She says there will be adjusted operations due to the pandemic.
“You reserve a lane, one person per lane, or one family living in the same household up to 4 in one lane. We’re also only doing lap swimming and forward movement exercise,” said Holly Holdsworth. “So we’ll run that for the first few weeks and then we’ll see as things progress if we can bring back water aerobics, swim lessons, swim teams, and some of our other programming.”
