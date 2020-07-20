Consider This: Mask mandates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has once again decided to be an obstacle in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, as many communities were enacting mandatory mask laws, the governor signed an executive order banning such preventative, common sense steps.
Most cities and municipalities are ignoring the governor’s order saying he doesn’t have the authority, including Savannah’s stand up mayor, Van Johnson.
So now, instead of turning to doctors or scientists, the governor is seeking the counsel of lawyers. Taking the fight against COVID-19 to court. He’s filed a suit against the Mayor of Atlanta and its City Council because of its refusal to abide by his order. That case will clearly have ripple across the entire state.
The governor, talking out of both sides of his mouth, says the laws are unenforceable, but people should wear masks. And then he stepped in it further, saying he’s confident Georgian’s will do the right thing, not because it saves lives, but in his words, it can save football in the fall.
All of this comes, as our state set a record over the weekend reporting more than 4,600 new cases in a 24-hour period.
Consider this: the CDC says unequivocally that were we all to wear masks for the next four to six weeks, we will considerably slow, if not completely stop the spread of this disease.
Are mask laws unenforceable, yes. But so are speeding laws for the most part, yet we still have speed limits because they save lives. And so, we’ll be masking up.
