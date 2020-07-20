Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. The tropics are getting a little active with 3 areas to watch. The first is in the southern Atlantic Ocean about 1000 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is a 20% chance for development by Friday before upper level winds become less favorable. The second area is moving along the north coast of Cuba. There is a 20% chance for development as it moves WNW into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The third area is a weak low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico. There is a 20% chance for development before moving inland over Texas tonight or Tuesday.