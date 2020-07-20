Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-20-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. The tropics are getting a little active with 3 areas to watch. The first is in the southern Atlantic Ocean about 1000 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is a 20% chance for development by Friday before upper level winds become less favorable. The second area is moving along the north coast of Cuba. There is a 20% chance for development as it moves WNW into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The third area is a weak low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico. There is a 20% chance for development before moving inland over Texas tonight or Tuesday.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 90s with heat index values up to 105.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, low sin the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
