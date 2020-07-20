Keeping animals safe during summer heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’re all looking for places to escape the summer heat as temperatures keep rising. But dogs and other pets don’t always have the same freedom to move around.
Metter’s Chief of Police says they get calls from time to time of people who see other people’s pets and take issue with how they’re being treated, especially in the summer when temperatures push near 100 degrees.
The dog that lives in this vacant house barks back and forth with neighbor dogs. According to Metter’s chief, the dog has been here for five years and the owner lives elsewhere and can’t have the dog where they live.
“The law states that you have to care for an animal,” says Chief Robert Shore. “You have to provide food, provide water, and provide shelter.
Shore says they investigate complaints. In this case, they consulted the Atlanta Humane Society to determine to see if it was within the law.
“In this case, conditions could be worse,” Shore says. “The dog could be outside in direct heat. It’s not in direct heat and there is ventilation.”
He says they check on this dog routinely to make sure it’s okay and they check on other animals when they get a complaint.
