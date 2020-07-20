Local businesses still helping those on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 has been impacting our community since March. Healthcare workers and community partners have spent months on the frontlines trying to help those most deeply impacted.
They got a little help of their own on Monday.
Staff at Memorial Health are being fed once again by community members in light of the coronavirus pandemic. They say these meals make all the difference in their moral.
“Taking care of COVID patients can not only be physically taxing, but it’s also emotionally taxing and getting these meals from the community just shows the nurses and the staff that they care and that they are being thought of from outside. Of course, it’s delicious food and we just love to have that surprise,” Memorial Health Director of Emergency Department and interim Director of ICU, Lori Conaway said.
One hundred meals boxed up for delivery to Memorial’s ER and COVID units. Carey Hilliard’s joined along with South View Wealth management to donate the food. They say COVID-19 has impacted those close to them, which is why they knew they needed to help especially as the number of positive cases increases in our area.
“We recognize the sacrifice in the hospital for what is going on and how severe it was and still could be as far as that goes,” said Kelly Bouchillon, a partner at South View Wealth Advisors.
But the giving didn’t stop there, they also donated $6,000 to America’s Second Harvest. Leaders there say the check will go a long way as they now look at feeding thousands of kids a few weeks longer as the start of the school year was delayed.
“It’s going to help us tremendously be able to get those meals out to the children that are at risk for hunger. I mean, it is huge, for every dollar donated to the food bank we can provide five meals,” America’s Second Harvest Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch said.
Both Memorial Health and America’s Second Harvest say donations like this make all the difference during the difficulties of this pandemic. Carey Hilliard and South View say they will help as long as needed.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.