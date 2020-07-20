Monday: Hotter weather hangs-on!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s mild and muggy with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s; near 80° at the beach. The morning remains dry through the morning commute.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 90s by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 104° at times this afternoon.
The day remains mostly dry, but an isolated shower or storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon.
Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Heat index temperatures are forecast to peak above 104° in many spots during the afternoons. Isolated showers and storms are possible through Friday.
A bit greater chance of rain may enter the forecast Friday night into Saturday as a cold front moves into the southeast and mid-Atlantic.
Hotter, drier weather may return heading into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.