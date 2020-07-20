Richmond Hill residents left with big clean-up after weekend fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -There’s still a small stench of smoke and debris at the Teal Lake town homes and neighbors living in the area say they’re just thankful it wasn’t any worse.
"I'm just glad that nobody got hurt, it's scary that time of morning and you wake up and somebody is beating on your door."
Beverly Franklin who didn’t want her face shown on camera, said she’s been living in her town home since 2011.
She said this is not only the second fire, but probably the worst one.
“We were all asleep and I heard the banging on the door and I was like who is that banging on the door, so I got up and peeped out the window. I saw a couple of guys were running and they were saying, they’re not opening the door, they’re not opening the door. I opened the door and I said what is it and he said your building is on fire, you all need to get out.”
Franklin said she had just enough time to grab what she needed and get out.
"It was scary because you don't know how big the fire is, how fast is it going to spread?"
She credits the Richmond Hill fire department for getting there as quickly as they did to keep it from spreading.
“The priorities at 1:15 in the morning for my truck company when they arrived on scene, the first thing they did was clear the structures. We wanted to make sure everybody was out of the building first, not just the townhouses that were involved but the entire building because you don’t know the extent of which fire made it through the attic like in this one.”
Captain Jordan Johnson said the toughest part about responding to calls like this is the aftermath.
"It's the little kids, it's the residents that live here, getting in touch with the Red Cross and going in. Something I think a lot of people take for granted is, everything you have in your home, your clothes, your comforter on your bed, your shoes and how much destruction a fire does."
Captain Johnson said there’s an investigator still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
However they are confident that it was not suspicious.
WTOC reached out to the Mulberry Company property owner and have not yet heard back.
