Rincon seamstress continues making free masks months into the pandemic

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Now more than three months and thousands of masks later, Rincon seamstress Carolyn Beasley isn’t slowing down.
“Well, for three months, seven days a week, I make masks,” said Beasley.
Although business has slowed down a bit since we last caught up with Beasley in April, she hasn’t.
“After seeing the news, them talking about, they thought it was going to be to the end of the year, I figured, keep right on making them.”
Of course, even calling it a business doesn't seem right because.
“So are people paying you?” I asked.
“Nope. I have not asked for any money,” responded Beasley.
She isn't making a dime off of them.
For a time taking donations to put straight into buying materials but now she says she's got plenty.
However, she wouldn't mind a helping hand or two.
“If anybody wanted to come and cut the fabric, match it up, would be fine,” Beasley says.
Even offering to loan out her sewing machine to those who can sew.
While much has stayed the same for Beasley over the past few months she has noticed one change more recently.
”Right now I’ve had more parents asking for some for their children.”
Likely due to mask mandates increasing and some families preparing for the possibility of sending their kids back to school.
But no matter who needs the masks, just as before, she'll be there for them.
“I enjoy sewing so as long as I can do it and I have the supplies for it I’ll continue right on doing it,” Beasley says.
Beasley has sewn close to three thousands masks including three donations to Memorial, Candler, and Effingham Hospitals.
She says if the need for these masks does eventually dry up, she plans on donating her left over masks to cancer treatment facilities across the area.
