Some South Carolina residents having to wait on COVID-19 results

“So, if you get tested at one of these events, we are going to try to get these results back to an ordering physician. If you had a physician that ordered your test, they will get the results. I would tell everyone to be on the lookout for a call from a number they may not recognize. If you get tested you may get a call a couple days later, make sure you answer that call. Make sure you’re not blocking any calls, make sure your voicemail is cleaned out. All of these things can add to delays in getting you your test results,” said CEO Jeremy Clark.