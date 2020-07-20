Vidalia spreads positivity with new initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Downtown Vidalia decided to get out of the gloominess and brighten up the town with their Brighten Up Vidalia initiative.
Businesses painted signs in their windows to brighten up Vidalia and spread positivity.
The idea behind brightening up the city was to spread words of encouragement while also focusing on the small, local businesses that need support. Executive Director Tonya Parker of the Downtown Vidalia Association says this is the first time the city has done something like this. Positive messages like, ‘it’s a good day to have a good day’ and ‘music makes your heart sing,’ have piqued interest in the local community to come out, walk around and shop.
“I love that attitude and just that positive nature of it,” Parker said. “Some people kind of really tailored it to their business, some people did it for summertime kind of welcoming summer and others just made it look fun.”
Parker says since they had such a great response from businesses and the community this is something they’d be interested in doing again next year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.