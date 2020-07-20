Vidalia spreads positivity with new initiative

The idea behind brightening up the city was to spread words of encouragement while also focusing on the small, local businesses that need support. Executive Director Tonya Parker of the Downtown Vidalia Association says this is the first time the city has done something like this. Positive messages like, ‘it’s a good day to have a good day’ and ‘music makes your heart sing,’ have piqued interest in the local community to come out, walk around and shop.