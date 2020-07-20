WTOC hosting 3-day virtual Hurricane Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is hosting a virtual Hurricane Expo this week.
The event is a great way for area residents to make sure they are prepared for hurricane season.
Due to coronavirus concerns, this year’s expo will be live-streamed on the WTOC Facebook page this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights (July 22-24) at 7:30 p.m. Viewers will also have the chance to ask questions and win prizes like Amazon Echoes and a generator.
WTOC Chief Meteorologist Dave Turley will host each night, and the rest of the First Alert Weather team will join the conversation on Friday night. Make sure you tune in!
