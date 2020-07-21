Bulloch County receives mask shipment as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Help is on the way for a community hard hit by the pandemic.
Statesboro and Bulloch County will receive another shipment of masks from the state. The mayor calls it bittersweet - grateful to know the supplies are on the way, but heartbroken for the number of cases and the need for more masks.
Bulloch County has seen a jump in cases from 62 in early June to more than 800 now. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar asked businesses to require customers to wear a mask. Part of the next shipment will be for city and county employees who’re facing the virus on the front lines.
“You don’t know how important sanitation is until your trash isn’t picked up,” said Mayor McCollar. “You don’t know how important it is to make sure your water has high quality until that’s interrupted.
He’s grateful to volunteers in a group called Squash the Spread for staffing booths and spreading the word.
They’re still planning another round of distribution events. We’ll let you know when those come together or you can follow the Facebook pages of the city and Squashing the Spread-Bulloch.
