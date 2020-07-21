Community raises money to replace stolen bicycle

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Johnny Johnson pedals from one side of Sylvania to another, doing everything from odd jobs to volunteering at football practice.
“I went to work and when I came back, I said, ‘my bike got stolen!’ and she said, ‘do what?’”
Word spread, and so did the outrage.
“Immediately, I was like ‘how could somebody do that?’ Everybody knows Johnny and he’s such a great guy,” organizer Kirk Joiner said.
Joiner started a GoFundMe account in hopes for a few hundred bucks to buy another basic bike.
People donated from coast to coast, enough to get a bike with a custom rack on the back and all the bells and whistles a businessman needs.
“My car washing stuff and my vacuum stuff,” Johnson said.
They're putting the surplus funds in an account for Johnson to use when he needs it. Joiner says the outpouring speaks volumes about how Johnson touches people.
“Johnny’s a staple in the community. He’s an inspiration, he’s always smiling and always happy,” Joiner said.
Both say somebody’s petty crime turned into an inspiring blessing.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.