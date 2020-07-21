COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial seeking participants in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Meridian Clinical Research is looking for participants to join a COVID-19 vaccine study in Savannah.
Meridian Clinical Research is a leading investigative research network. The Phase III clinical trials will help determine the safety and efficacy of investigational vaccines intended to protect against SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The studies will be conducted at 340 Eisenhower Dr #1200, Savannah, GA 31406.
You must be 18 years or older to participate. Participants will receive study-related exams, and an investigational COVID-19 vaccine or placebo at no cost.
Meridian is also seeking people who meet one of the following criteria:
• People who may be in close, regular contact with infected persons; this may include, but is not limited to essential workers, healthcare workers, first responders, manufacturing/factory workers, teachers, transit workers, etc.
• People with underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, asthma, etc.
• Healthy individuals age 18+ with no known history of COVID-19 infection
• People age 65+
Those eligible to participate will receive compensation for participating and do not need health insurance to join.
You can sign up on their website or by calling the Meridian call center at 912.623.2240.
