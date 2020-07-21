Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. The tropics are getting a little active with 2 areas to watch. The first is in the southern Atlantic Ocean midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. There is a 60% chance for development by Friday before upper level winds become less favorable. The second area is moving along the north coast of Cuba. There is a 40% chance for development as it moves WNW into the Gulf of Mexico into Wednesday. The whole area will move towards the coast of Texas by the weekend.