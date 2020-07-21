Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. The tropics are getting a little active with 2 areas to watch. The first is in the southern Atlantic Ocean midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. There is a 60% chance for development by Friday before upper level winds become less favorable. The second area is moving along the north coast of Cuba. There is a 40% chance for development as it moves WNW into the Gulf of Mexico into Wednesday. The whole area will move towards the coast of Texas by the weekend.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms mainly west of I95. Highs 89-97 with a peak heat index up to 106.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, low sin the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
