Federal grant to help CAT maintain ferry service standards while expanding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing Chatham Area Transit with a $1.2 million grant for passenger ferry services, according to Congressman Buddy Carter’s office.
According to Rep. Carter’s office, the grant will help CAT maintain a level of service and control wait times while adding extra ferry service to the Western Wharf. That new dock is currently under construction. Once completed, CAT will begin running a second triangle of service.
Rep. Carter’s office states, “while CAT received funding for an additional vessel last year, this second service triangle, combined with anticipated service increases to the Eastern Wharf, means that CAT will not be able to maintain current service levels without an additional ferry boat.”
“It is great news that CAT will receive more than $1 million for vessel construction,” Rep. Carter said in a statement. “This will help CAT maintain service levels and provide reliable and consistent service.”
The grant is part of the Passenger Ferry Grant program that provides funding for projects that support passenger ferry systems in urbanized areas.
