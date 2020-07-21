Glynn County School System to delay start of new school year

GLYNN COUNTy, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County School System will delay the start of classes until Thursday, Aug. 20.
The Board of Education voted on the schedule change during a special-called meeting on Tuesday, July 21.
The school system states the changed start date will allow staff and students extra time to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Glynn County is offering an in-person option or virtual option for the school year. If you are interested in the virtual option, you must complete a registration form.
The school system has a Frequently Asked Questions page on its website. Please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.