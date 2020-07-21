Hundreds lineup for food giveaway in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting people across the country and right here at home.
People living in Bryan, Evans, Effingham and Liberty counties got a free box of fresh produce Tuesday to help.
As hundreds of cars lined up at First Baptist Church of Richmond Hill to get boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, volunteers with both the United Way and Richmond Hill Lions Club say, just as the pandemic is in its second wave, so is the need for food.
“We have calculated about 97 percent of the people since the pandemic started, who have come to us for help have never had to ask for help from us before,” said Mary Fuller, Bryan County United Way Area Director.
Fuller says, not only has the number of people needing their services grown since the pandemic, but that number is only going to continue to grow as the pandemic continues.
"We actually even have people who are struggling because now oftentimes they may have to take off of work if they're not feeling well even if they don't have COVID, they have to wait for tests to come back. That can be anywhere from a week to two weeks at best and that's loss of income also."
As a part of the USDA’s farmer’s to families hunger relief effort, Fuller says they decided to team up with the Richmond Hill Lions club to help make the giveaway possible Something the Lion’s Club says was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.
“Giving away almost 2,000 meals is a big deal, so the United Way has contacts in these other counties also, so basically about a fourth of it went to Liberty County, about a fourth to Effingham County, a fourth to North Bryan County and a fourth to South Bryan County,” said Boyd Walden, Richmond Hill Lions Club Board Member.
Both Walden and Fuller say they are hoping to make the fresh produce giveaway a monthly program.
