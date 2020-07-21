Live at 2 p.m.: SCCPSS staff to answer questions about back-to-school plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett and district staff will address questions about the back-to-school plans for the upcoming school year.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Board of Education members voted to delay the start of the school year and begin the year online during last week’s board meeting. The first day of classes is now Aug. 19.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Dr. Levett made the initial recommendation to delay the start of the school year and begin it virtually, which the board adopted.
Below is the reopening plan presented during the SCCPSS work session:
