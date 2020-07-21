Mayor Johnson defends Savannah’s mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson pointed to the recent substantial increase in COVID-19 cases as one of the main reasons why he believes wearing masks in public, and in businesses, is crucial to slow the spread of the virus.
Mayor Johnson said during Tuesday’s news conference that he’s not taking anything back, he’s serious about keeping the city’s emergency order in place requiring masks, and again explained why.
He says two thirds of all positive cases since the pandemic have happened since the beginning of this month, and that checks out with cumulative case data on the Coastal Health District’s website. Mayor Johnson also pointed out that on average 15 percent of people tested at Coastal Health District testing sites have tested positive for coronavirus in the past two weeks.
And again the Mayor stressed how his emergency order is in place, and being enforced, for individuals and businesses alike.
“It’s been said by the CDC that if everyone wore masks for four to six weeks, we would make a significant dent in our fight against COVID-19. And we know that cities and states that have had mask mandates, they have been able to stop the spread,” said Mayor Johnson.
Just last week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called on all Georgians to do the right thing and wear a mask, but held his position that a mask mandate is unenforceable.
According to Savannah Police, no citations have been written to businesses or individuals for violating the order.
