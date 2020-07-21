Richmond Hill opens new COVID-19 testing site

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Health Department wrapped up the first day of COVID-19 testing at a new location.
That new location is in Richmond Hill behind the county administrative building.
The county nurse manager for the Bryan County Health Department says they’re trying to test at least 60 people on their testing days, and they’re happy to offer testing at this new location because the wait time is much shorter.
In order to be tested at the new location in Richmond Hill, you must make an appointment, with the exception of first responders.
County nurse manager Laurie Mehlhorn says at other testing locations in surrounding counties, many people often have to wait hours to be tested which can deter them from going through with it.
She says no matter what county you live in, you can get tested at their new location and it's the same test just on a smaller scale.
This new location also replaces the previous testing site at Expercare.
“Expercare stepped up to the game when we needed them to and we are very, very appreciative, but they needed to get back to also doing what they do up there and that’s taking care of people’s urgent needs. When it came time of course we took it over and we’ll just keep on flowing and we have a good layout out here,” said Mehlhorn.
Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
You can be tested whether you have symptoms or not. Again, the testing is offered by appointment only.
