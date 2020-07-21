School seeks exemption from Beaufort mask mandate for first and second graders

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -The City of Beaufort is going into their special council meeting this Tuesday evening. One of the topics on the agenda will include a group seeking for an exception to the mask mandate.
The City of Beaufort is extending its ordinance that asks you to mask up. But one school is asking for an exemption for their little ones.
“As I understand it, they’re not asking for the whole school,” said Mayor Billy Keyserling. “They’re asking for the first and second graders.”
The Bridges Preparatory Private School is asking the City of Beaufort for a mask exemption
“They are probably already exempt in our ordinance,” Keyserling says. “But I think the school is being cautious and wanting to do the right thing and I think they did the right thing in coming to us.”
The charter school will be the first school in the area to make the request, although the ordinance already allows it
“There’s an exception for young people anyway,” Mayor Keyserling said.
The mayor says Council will most likely allow the request as long as the school provides evidence they will be following proper social distancing guidelines.
”As long as you can space the kids out, they get access to fresh air, and they distance appropriately,” the mayor said.
The school’s plan sets it apart from the rest of Beaufort County, which will require masks.
“I think that’s really up to the superintendent,” said Mayor Keyserling. “And the board of education, and the principles and the teachers. Because I don’t think all schools are alike.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.