Sen. Jackson, Rep. Stephens discuss passing of Ga.’s hate crime law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been almost a month since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the hate crimes bill into law. During the Savannah Jaycees panel discussion Tuesday evening, State Senator Lester Jackson and Representative Ron Stephens talked about the law and what it means.
“Passing the hate crime bill sent two important messages. It tells perpetrators and potential perpetrators, hate crimes will not be tolerated in Georgia, and it will tell victims that we as a state, have their back,” said Sen. Jackson.
At a panel discussion hosted by the Savannah Jaycees, Senator Lester Jackson and Representative Ron Stephens discussed the recent passing of Georgia’s hate crime law.
“People understood that there is a problem and the law needs to be corrected to fix it. So it was a tidal wave if you will when we got the thing passed and it was, one of the proudest late days of my life,” said Rep. Stephens.
The law stiffens penalties and sentences when a defendant is convicted of a hate crime.
This means the victim was chosen because of their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.
Representative Stephens co-sponsored HB 426 and says once a person is convicted of a misdemeanor or felony, additional penalties can be added if a hate crime is proven.
“We believe that carry some teeth and I think it’s a very good long and it’s going to stand the test of time,” said Rep. Stephens.
Senator Lester Jackson wrote the original senate version of the bill.
He says he introduced hate crime legislation years ago but at the time, there wasn’t any documented evidence it was occurring in Georgia.
But after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, things changed.
“Everyone has taken the streets and decided enough is enough and we need to stop this. So, we cannot take hate out of people’s hearts, but we can leave Georgia in a new direction that says Georgia will no longer tolerate hate,” said Sen. Jackson.
Both Senator Jackson and Representative Stephens say they were proud to see the legislation pass and believe it sends a message that hate will not be tolerated in Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.