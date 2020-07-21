Tuesday: Heat, spotty storms in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s partly cloudy, with temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s through the morning commute. Temperatures are in the lower 80s closer to the beaches. It’ll feel warmer with humidity factored in.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 90s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are forecast to pop-up, like yesterday afternoon, between 1 and 6 p.m. or so. Only a few communities will see rain. Fingers-crossed you get some.
A greater chance of rain filters in this weekend as a cold front stalls to our north.
The weekend won’t be a washout, but there will be rain around. Temperatures may remain just a bit cooler this weekend with more clouds and moisture around.
Have a great day,
Cutter
