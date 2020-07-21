Vice President Pence to visit Columbia Tuesday to meet with Gov. McMaster

Vice President Pence to visit Columbia Tuesday to meet with Gov. McMaster
Vice President Mike Pence leaves after speaking at an event on regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Source: Evan Vucci)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 20, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 5:38 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be visiting Columbia on Tuesday, officials said.

Pence will be meeting with Governor Henry McMaster at the University of South Carolina to discuss efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Pence will also host a discussion on safely reopening schools.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

Following that discussion, Pence will travel to Charleston to deliver remarks at an event for Representative Nancy Mace.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.