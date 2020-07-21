Whether online or in-person, immunizations encouraged for students heading back to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While school districts have different plans to return to school, Coastal Health District leaders are reminding all families to schedule their back-to-school immunizations and screenings.
No matter how students learn, health leaders say staying up-to-date is the best way to protect them from certain diseases.
Tammi Brown, Chatham County’s nurse manager, said this is their busiest time of the year; not to mention they are also handling COVID-19, too. They have brought in extra staff and are scheduling vaccination and screening appointments now to allow for social distancing.
“Vaccines are extremely important. They help children develop immunity to certain diseases without actually having to suffer from those diseases. It helps kids stay in school; you know, when kids are sick parents have to miss work so it’s just really important that kids get these vaccines. They are safe, they’ve been proven to be effective and they really reduce the risk of infection when kids are up to date with their immunizations,” Brown said.
Appointments can be made by calling your local health department.
To learn more about what immunizations are needed, please click here.
