Beach advisory issued for portion of Tybee’s North Beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A beach advisory is in effect for Polk Street Beach on Tybee Island.
Polk Street Beach is located on the north side of the island, from the beach to the end of the jetty.
The Chatham County Health Department issues an advisory when the bacteria levels do not meet Environmental Protection Agency standards. The area will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels are back to recommended standards.
The beach remains open, but swimming and wading are not recommended at this time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.