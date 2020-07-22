Bluffton man sought after two houses struck by gunfire

Bluffton man sought after two houses struck by gunfire
25-year-old Daniel Flores-Barrero. (Source: WTOC)
July 22, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:46 AM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is wanted in connection to a report they received of shots fired in a Bluffton neighborhood.

Detectives found two houses struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

Witnesses told investigators that 25-year-old Daniel Flores-Barrero fired the shots before fleeing the scene on foot.

Detectives have since obtained seven warrants for Flores-Barrero’s arrest. These include three for attempted murder, two for discharging a firearm into a dwelling, one for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one for unlawful carry of a pistol.

Flores-Barrero lives in Bluffton. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on Daniel’s whereabouts is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.