Bluffton Mayor hopes for reduction in COVID-19 cases following mask mandate

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Several towns and cities have mask mandates in effect like Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, and Bluffton.
After Beaufort County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, local leaders say they are hoping the face masks will slow the spread of the virus.
Three weeks ago, the Town of Bluffton started requiring people to wear face masks while inside public buildings.
Leaders are hoping for a change in the data since many healthcare professionals say face masks can slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Lisa Sulka says she’s also noticed more people wearing them. She says she’s heard from many health professionals who strongly encourage the use of face masks. Leaders are closely watching the data every day, but we haven’t seen a drop in cases just yet but hope to see a change soon.
“In the beginning of it was July 4, so you have to give it at least 14-21 days from the madness which was all the people being here and people wanting to be out,” said Mayor Sulka. “But I’d love to see the data towards the first week of August to see if we saw a decline the two weeks prior.”
We’ll continue to check in with town leaders towards the first week of August to see if they’ve noticed any changes.
