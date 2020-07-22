Buying a houseplant to fit your lifestyle

“Never let your plant sit in any water, whether that’s in a tray that’s in the bottom of the pot. Any plant sitting in water is prone to root rot, which can kill your plant almost immediately. Even if its a big plant I like to carry it to the shower or the sink, rinse it, let it finish draining, and then once its finished draining bring it back to its spot. A rule of thumb for me is for most house plants is if its dry for the first inch or two, up until like the second knuckle, that’s when you know you can water it thoroughly.”