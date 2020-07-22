Community Champions: Assisting Working Women in Need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sarahlyn Phillips thought and prayed about her decision to suspend operations of the community service organization that she founded and operated for 20 years.
Take a look at the legacy of this WTOC Community Champion built through AWWIN or "Assisting Working Women in Need.''
“The women are grateful and they’re grateful because they are women who were looking for a hand up and not a handout.”
Phillips will probably always be assisting working women in need, even if it's not through the organization that has carried that name for 20 years, while helping women improve their personal and professional lives.
“We have women who were professionally placed on job sites and some of them are still. We have women who went back to school, women who could not take tests and passed exams and by coming to our personal governing class were able to pass exams.”
Phillips has decided to close AWWIN as she addresses some health issues and was unable to find someone to coordinate the organization's professional development courses and other events.
“I think God is saying, Sarahlyn, it’s ok to lay it down. You’ve served well for 20 years and you can always help ... it’s ok for the doors to close and it’s ok for you to push from the back. I know I’m going to miss this. I miss it already just talking about it.”
But this WTOC Community Champion has not lost the passion that has driven her and her organization for two decades, one that from the very beginning hit close to home for her.
“The women were primarily like me, single working women with children who couldn’t make ends meet. And when I say they couldn’t make ends meet, they had to decide, do I pay the light bill? Should I pay my rent or buy groceries? I think the thing I am most proud of is that we were an agency that really cared about the people.”
