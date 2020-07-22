Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. The tropics are getting a little active with 2 areas to watch. The first is Tropical Storm Gonzalo located in the central southern Atlantic Ocean. Gonzalo is forecast to become our first hurricane of the season as it moves into the Caribbean Seas this weekend. The second area is moving in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 50% chance for development as it moves WNW towards Texas by Friday.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms mainly west of I95. Highs 90-97 with a peak heat index up to 106.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, low sin the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
