Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. The tropics are getting a little active with 2 areas to watch. The first is Tropical Storm Gonzalo located in the central southern Atlantic Ocean. Gonzalo is forecast to become our first hurricane of the season as it moves into the Caribbean Seas this weekend. The second area is moving in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 50% chance for development as it moves WNW towards Texas by Friday.