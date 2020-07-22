Deadly shooting investigation underway on Whitemarsh Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting incident on Whitemarsh Island.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, it happened around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday in the cul-de-sac of Forestay Court in the Battery Point neighborhood.
Police say a female was found shot dead and a male was taken to the hospital with other injuries. The male is being considered a person of interest, according to police.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Chatham County Police Department or Crimestoppers.
