Early voting off to slow start in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Bryan County got started this week for next month’s runoff election.
It's easy to hear a penny drop in the gym at the Richmond Hill Recreation Center, that's because poll workers say ever since early voting started, the polls have been empty.
It's also important to note that anyone who voted Republican in the June 9 Primary Election cannot vote in this specific election, because this one is a runoff for only the two democratic U.S. Representative nominees: Joyce Griggs and Lisa Ring.
Bryan County poll manager Nancy Leggett said they are encouraging people to vote early or vote absentee. She said it's very important that people do come out to vote, because everyone needs to have a say in what their government and elected officials are doing.
“It’s been very slow. We started Monday, we came in and we opened the polls at 8 o’clock and we’re here until 5. Monday, we had one voter that came in at about 3 o’clock. Tuesday, we had two voters come in; one in the morning, one in the evening and this morning we’ve had one voter,” Leggett said.
Leggett said early voting will go for three weeks.
Runoff election day is Aug. 11. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
