First hurricane of the season expected to form before end of the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Gonzalo, the earliest 7th named storm on record in the Atlantic basin, beating Gert of 2005 by two days, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday.
It’s a compact storm that is intensifying with forward movement at about 15 mph due west; however, once it nears the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean this weekend, the official National Hurricane Center track weakens it back to a tropical storm.
There is low confidence in the intensity forecast. On one hand, there’s light shear environment and warm sea surface temperatures, which favors a hurricane in the Caribbean. On the other hand, there’s very dry (Saharan dust) present, which may wrap itself into the cyclone, essentially suffocating it.
The NHC intensity forecast compromises between these extremes. The small size of this system makes it susceptible to significant fluctuations in intensity, both upward and downward. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system, as watches could be issued sometime on Thursday.
