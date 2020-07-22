GBI investigating possible connection between Bryan Co. missing person case, body found in Effingham Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a possible connection between a missing person case in Bryan County and a body found in Effingham County.
According to the GBI, their missing person investigation was started Thursday, July 16 for 44-year-old Renee Reagan, of Ellabell. Reagan has been missing since October of 2019.
On July 20, a body was found in Effingham County. The body has not been positively identified yet and is pending forensic testing.
Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
