Hinesville Police investigating after teen killed in shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
According to Chief Detective Tracey Howard, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Shady Oaks Mobile Home park on Oglethorpe Highway.
When officers arrived they found the young man laying outside a mobile home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency medical personnel tried to revive the teen but was unsuccessful.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from an altercation around 6:30 p.m.
The teen's name has not been released, but we do know he attended high school in Long County.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call Hinesville Police.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.