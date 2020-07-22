How to make Thai red curry shrimp potstickers

By Cyreia Sandlin | July 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 11:46 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a fun date night out, a cooking class can be a great way to learn how to make some of your favorite restaurant style food! The 700 Kitchen Cooking School at the Mansion on Forsyth Park has reopened with new protocols to keep everyone safe. Chef Jason Winn shared a recipe for Thai red curry shrimp potstickers that anyone can make at home. For more information on the 700 Kitchen Cooking School, click here.

Here is the recipe for the potstickers:

RED CURRY POTSTICKER FILLING

shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 lb

garlic, minced 1/2 tsp

ginger, peeled and grated 1 Tbs

red curry paste 1 Tbs

soy sauce low sodium 1 Tbs

rice wine vinegar 1 Tbs

sesame oil 2 tsp

egg white 1 ea

cornstarch 1 tsp

METHOD

1) roughly chop about 1/2 of the shrimp and set aside. Place the remaining shrimp in a food processor and puree the other ingredients. Fold chopped shrimp into puree.

POTSTICKER DOUGH

all purpose flour 10oz (weight...a little over 1/2 lb.)

water, boiling hot water 5-6oz (1/2 cup + 1/4 cup)

salt 1 tsp

extra flour for rolling

METHOD

1) place flour and salt into a food processor and add boiling water in a slow steady stream while running. (should resemble very course crumbs)

2) transfer to a floured work surface and knead until smooth

3) cut the dough into quarters and wrap into a ball. Wrap individually and refrigerate 30 minutes to an hour.

4) roll into 3/4" tubes and cut into 1/2" (gnocchi sized) disks. Use a small rolling pin to shape into round dumpling wrappers

DIPPING SAUCE

ginger, minced 1 tsp

soy sauce, low sodium 1/2 cup

rice vinegar 1 Tbs

sweet chili sauce 1 tsp

sugar or honey 1 Tbs

sesame oil 1 Tbs

water 1/2 cup

cilantro, chopped 1 Tbs

green onion, sliced 1 Tbs

METHOD

1) combine all ingedients

