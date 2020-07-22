How to make Thai red curry shrimp potstickers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a fun date night out, a cooking class can be a great way to learn how to make some of your favorite restaurant style food! The 700 Kitchen Cooking School at the Mansion on Forsyth Park has reopened with new protocols to keep everyone safe. Chef Jason Winn shared a recipe for Thai red curry shrimp potstickers that anyone can make at home. For more information on the 700 Kitchen Cooking School, click here.
Here is the recipe for the potstickers:
RED CURRY POTSTICKER FILLING
shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 lb
garlic, minced 1/2 tsp
ginger, peeled and grated 1 Tbs
red curry paste 1 Tbs
soy sauce low sodium 1 Tbs
rice wine vinegar 1 Tbs
sesame oil 2 tsp
egg white 1 ea
cornstarch 1 tsp
METHOD
1) roughly chop about 1/2 of the shrimp and set aside. Place the remaining shrimp in a food processor and puree the other ingredients. Fold chopped shrimp into puree.
POTSTICKER DOUGH
all purpose flour 10oz (weight...a little over 1/2 lb.)
water, boiling hot water 5-6oz (1/2 cup + 1/4 cup)
salt 1 tsp
extra flour for rolling
METHOD
1) place flour and salt into a food processor and add boiling water in a slow steady stream while running. (should resemble very course crumbs)
2) transfer to a floured work surface and knead until smooth
3) cut the dough into quarters and wrap into a ball. Wrap individually and refrigerate 30 minutes to an hour.
4) roll into 3/4" tubes and cut into 1/2" (gnocchi sized) disks. Use a small rolling pin to shape into round dumpling wrappers
DIPPING SAUCE
ginger, minced 1 tsp
soy sauce, low sodium 1/2 cup
rice vinegar 1 Tbs
sweet chili sauce 1 tsp
sugar or honey 1 Tbs
sesame oil 1 Tbs
water 1/2 cup
cilantro, chopped 1 Tbs
green onion, sliced 1 Tbs
METHOD
1) combine all ingedients
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.