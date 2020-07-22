Pandemic impacting capacity of hurricane shelters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In the last few years, Beaufort County has had its fair share of hurricane impacts.
“This year with the pandemic, we’ve got a whole new challenge with sheltering,” Beaufort Emergency Management Association Col. Neil Baxley said.
Leaders in Beaufort County say keeping hurricanes in mind is more important than ever.
“Keep your plans up-to-date. Where you’re going to go, what you were going to do. And then in the pandemic lifestyle, where you are going to go becomes very important,” Col. Baxley said.
COVID-19 means shelters won't be as easily accessible.
“A shelter that last year would’ve held 1,200, this year is going to hold somewhere around 450,” Col. Baxley said. “If you’re not the first ones in the door you’re going to be sent further west.”
Widespread unemployment means people may not have disposable income for a hotel for a few nights.
"We encourage folks to have a hurricane fund."
Keeping a hurricane fund can ensure when you are trying to keep your family safe you can check all the boxes.
“Have I done the right things? Have I ignored the rules and gone out and gotten in close groups with large groups of people and exposed myself and family? And then I’m going to expose others so these are the kind of things we need to be thinking about,” Col. Baxley said.
Even Beaufort EMA headquarters will look different.
"So, we will be doing screening procedures because we just about cannot scale back inside because of the essential functions everyone in their performs."
Every agency involved will be ready to work. They say they are keeping themselves safe now so they can work to keep others safe in a hurricane.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.