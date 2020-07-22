Restoration underway for historic Richmond Hill cemetery with buried slaves

RICHMOND HILL , Ga. (WTOC) - An old cemetery in Richmond Hill, where slaves are buried, is on its way to being restored thanks to a group of community members.
The Strathy Hall cemetery buried in Richmond Hill's archives, dates to 1756 where at least 100 slaves are buried.
“I think it was back in 1992, Georgia Southern University came through and did a clearing and did a study where they located all the graves and then pretty much shortly after that it just became bush again and overgrown,” cemetery owner Richard Appleton said.
With no one maintaining it until recently, many headstones are knocked over, some even broken.
Appleton, who is now the cemetery owner, says he recently started clearing the cemetery of trees, shrubs and other things that disrupt where much of history now lies.
“I look at this to say these people that are resting here, they couldn’t keep this cleared, they couldn’t keep it looked after so somebody has to step in and do it,” Appleton said.
Where I'm standing there's at least 10 unmarked graves where the majority of the people were slaves." "We know nine of [the gravestones] that are named are all direct relatives of Mary J. Blige. She comes from here; Richmond Hill. Another very strong family name around here is the Barnards."
With much of the cemetery possibly running all the way to Ogeechee River, vacant homes are sitting right on top of black history.
Major General William Sherman's march to the sea burned large portions of Georgia. In this case he burned critical information that would've helped identify some of the deceased and their history.
“The Strathy Hall plantation he came across, he didn’t burn the plantation down itself, but he took every document from inside of it and burned it on the front lawn. But out of his good doings that he thought at the time, he actually burned the history of all these resting people,” Appleton said.
Now the question Bryan County NAACP president is grappling with is why this history was lost and how it can be saved.
“It just really broke my heart to know that there’s an African-American cemetery that is not being maintained. History should be important to all of us, history tells the story of how we got to where we are,” Bryan County NAACP President Johnnie Quiller said.
Once it’s all cleared, they will dig deeper into who’s resting here and their history.
Both said they are looking for volunteers to help restore the cemetery. Anyone can help volunteer by visiting the Strathy Hall cemetery Facebook page.
