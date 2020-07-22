Savannah to consider renewing Emergency Operation Plan with county

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The adoption of Chatham County’s Emergency Operations Plan, or EOP, is coming up on Savannah City Council’s agenda Thursday.
As the WTOC First Alert Weather team closely watches developing storm systems in the tropics, so too are local emergency management leaders, in addition to helping in the fight against COVID-19.
“Wearing dual hats right now, watching what’s going on with COVID in our community and also what’s going on in the tropics, and making sure we’re able to respond to both and provide the services that our community needs,” said Nick Zoller, Senior Director of Communications with the City of Savannah.
In the city council agenda description, city staff say Savannah has been building its emergency preparedness program for several years, setting the city up to better respond to a disaster, whatever it looks like.
“It makes sure that all of our departments are ready to respond when there’s any sort of emergency. So, whether it’s COVID-19 right now, which involves our Emergency Operations Plans or its a hurricane, all our departments understand what functional roll they play in any type of emergency,” explained Zoller. “So, having all those different leaders and functional leaders and functional area experts involved in developing emergency operation plans, makes sure that the way that we provide services in those instances doesn’t skip a beat.”
While there are no costs associated with adopting the EOP, Savannah could be asked to send resources to other parts of the county if needed in a disaster situation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.