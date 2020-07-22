Statue in Laurel Grove cemetery vandalized again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are investigating after a statue in the Laurel Grove cemetery was vandalized for a second time.
Officers arrived on July 18th to find the Silence statue tagged with red spray paint on the front and side. A swastika was visible. An American flag was also reported to be missing from the site.
A headstone several rows away from the statue was also broken at its base. Two other monuments, the Francis Bartow and McLaws monuments, were also spray-painted.
The Silence statue was previously vandalized on July 9. Officers found both of the statue’s arms broken off and part of the base broken. The statue read “Silence No More”.
Savannah Police will continue to investigate. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring more information to this story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.