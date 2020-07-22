Wednesday: Hot, humid, with spotty rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and muggy with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s along and west of I-95. Temps are in the lower 80s closer to the coast.
The forecast remains dry through the morning commute. Isolated showers are possible by late-morning just-inland from the beaches. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm to near 90° at noon and peak in the low to mid-90s in most areas.
It’ll feel hotter than 105° in a few spots.
The chance of rain shifts inland this afternoon. Hot, mostly dry weather lingers through Friday afternoon, followed by a greater shot at rain this weekend - still scattered - and perhaps more widespread rain for a brief time early next week.
