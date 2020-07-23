“All Day at the J” set to open to support families during virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After Savannah-Chatham County School System made the announcement they would begin the year virtually some families were left figuring out what to do with their kids. Community partners are now stepping up to help working parents.
The Jewish Educational Alliance is one who knew immediately they needed to help and designed a new program, “All day at the J.”
“The campers came in the next day and they were so excited to be a part, have school here at the J,” explained DJ Horton, JEA Children & Camping Director. “It’s a new thing for them so they are really happy.”
For the past eight weeks the JEA has been hosting summer camps. Kids have spent the day with them, playing, learning and more, but now the camp environment will be extended. They not only added additional camp session because of the delay to the start of the school year, but also will offer an education support program as students begin digital learning.
They will offer a supervised day for students from Kindergarten to 6th grade. They have upgraded their wifi, enhanced their cleaning and safety protocol to help families through this time.
“We just know that there’s a need in our community,” said Jackie Laban, JEA Assistant Site Coordinator. “We have single parents, we have parents that work, we have parents with children with disabilities and we just want to find someway to help these parents and community members out the best way that we know how, which is taking care of their kids.”
Leaders say in addition to academics they will offer fun brain breaks for kids. Space is limited for “All day at the J” and while JEA Members have priority leaders say all are welcome to sign up.
